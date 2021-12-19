Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 57,646 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in STERIS were worth $272,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STE. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $232.54 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

