Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $231,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.818 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

