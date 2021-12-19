Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $213,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $215.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $217.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

