Bank of America Corp DE Buys 442,701 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $246,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.