Bank First Co. (BFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 5th

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Bank First has raised its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%. Equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank First by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank First by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bank First by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

