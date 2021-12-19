Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,920,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 41,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,983,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,733,000 after buying an additional 10,929,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after buying an additional 8,046,329 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,158,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,099,225. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

