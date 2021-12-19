Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

