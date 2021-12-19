Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 67,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,128,743 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $5.70.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 216,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

