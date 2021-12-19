Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,346. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16.

