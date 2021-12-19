Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $77.51. 354,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,646. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

