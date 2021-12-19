Balchem Co. (BCPC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.64 on January 21st

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

Balchem has raised its dividend payment by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Balchem has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BCPC opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.38. Balchem has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Balchem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Balchem worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

