Backblaze Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Backblaze in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.19). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.25.

Backblaze stock opened at 17.16 on Friday. Backblaze has a twelve month low of 16.83 and a twelve month high of 36.50.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

