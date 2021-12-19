BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Announces Dividend of $0.01

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of BABB opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.91%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

