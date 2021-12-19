Avion Wealth Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.