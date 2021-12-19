Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of AEAC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 925,056 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 676,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,873,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 288,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,423,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

