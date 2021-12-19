Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading Down 5.5%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) shares were down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 1,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AURA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

