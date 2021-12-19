Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Audacy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,094,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,435,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Field bought 16,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

