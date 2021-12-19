Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

NYSE:C opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

