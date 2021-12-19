Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $676.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $696.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $646.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.90. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.