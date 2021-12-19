Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in POSCO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. POSCO has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $92.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

