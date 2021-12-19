Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.