Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,191,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

DFAT opened at $45.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21.

