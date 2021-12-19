Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) by 130.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Decibel Therapeutics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBTX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $33,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,033 shares of company stock worth $77,354.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

