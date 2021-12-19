Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

