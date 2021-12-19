Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,444,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.13.

BeiGene stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $222.21 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,643 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.