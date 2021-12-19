Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 249.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 285,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,939,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

