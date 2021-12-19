Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $26.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

Separately, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $566.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

