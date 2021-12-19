ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $1,620,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

