ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 366,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 557.0 days.

ASMVF stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.