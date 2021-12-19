ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 366,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 557.0 days.
ASMVF stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $15.40.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
