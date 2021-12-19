Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Raymond James stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $103.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

