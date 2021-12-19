Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $193,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $248.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

