Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $166,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $67.80 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

