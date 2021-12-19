Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $122,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 336.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $23.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

