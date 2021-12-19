Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 450 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of THD stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55.

