Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Cut by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

