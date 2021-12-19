Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.03 and its 200-day moving average is $150.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.