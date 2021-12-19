Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Armstrong Flooring stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 237,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,326. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.61. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

