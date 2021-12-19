Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $789.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce sales of $789.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $800.10 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $648.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NYSE ANET opened at $135.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $140.53.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $10,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,185,000 after purchasing an additional 221,275 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.