Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 8.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares shot up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.88 and last traded at $46.83. 19,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 825,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,142,380. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

