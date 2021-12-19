Archer Investment Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 233.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 4.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UJUN opened at $29.17 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

