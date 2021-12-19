Archer Investment Corp Sells 16,658 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Archer Investment Corp cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter.

UAPR stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

