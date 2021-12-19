Archer Investment Corp Has $102,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

