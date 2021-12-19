Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

PGR opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

