Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

