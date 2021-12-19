Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $212.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.27.

APTV stock opened at $158.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $237,574,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

