AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report sales of $92.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.81 million and the lowest is $92.10 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $356.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after purchasing an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 147,974 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 29.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after buying an additional 120,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 374.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 68,173 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.10. 315,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.50. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,035.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

