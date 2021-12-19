Apollon Limassol (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $469,628.28

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003970 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $469,628.28 and $24,896.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00236727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00530185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

