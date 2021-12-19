Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of ATEX opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,509 shares of company stock worth $2,089,919 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Anterix by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.