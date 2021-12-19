ANON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ANON has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $96,424.77 and $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

