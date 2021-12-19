Analyzing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.34 -$200.00 million $5.54 31.35 SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.92 -$764.61 million ($4.82) -5.61

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 5.78, suggesting that its share price is 478% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 11.48% 11.98% 7.30% SM Energy -26.52% 5.19% 1.80%

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SM Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 14 2 2.86 SM Energy 1 2 6 0 2.56

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $210.79, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $32.78, suggesting a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than SM Energy.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats SM Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.